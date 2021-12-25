Satok rep envisions incubator hub meant for aspiring local SMEs

KUCHING (Dec 25): Dato Ibrahim Baki plans to set up an incubator project for the Satok state constituency as a way to help out local young entrepreneurs, especially those comprising school-leavers and fresh graduates.

The newly-elected representative, who is also deputy chairman of the Satok branch of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), has said that he would do his best in identifying a suitable place for the project as soon as possible.

According to him, the proposed incubator would be meant for those wanting to set up small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“The young graduates can use the incubator to register their offices and conduct their meetings.

“Although we are now in the digital-economy era where everyone can work online, sometimes they still need a place for meetings,” he told reporters when met during a ‘Christmas Meet-and-Greet’ walkabout around Satok Commercial Area yesterday.

Ibrahim assured the constituents that he would continue the legacy of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who was Satok assemblyman previously, and strive to accomplish what was stated in his election manifesto.

“There will be priority areas like building up human capital, building more affordable homes, improving the infrastructure, improving the education, developing Satok further and helping the people find jobs.

“Moreover, l will continue to be actively engaged with all the stakeholders and constituents here, especially some schools in this area.”

On whether the Chief Minister would include him in the new state cabinet line-up, lbrahim simply replied: “It’s up to the Chief Minister, who knows best whom to choose for the cabinet.”

Ibrahim also took the opportunity to wish all Malaysians, especially Sarawakians: “A very happy Christmas and a happy New Year.”

During the walkabout, Ibrahim and his team distributed Christmas cookies to local traders and passers-by.

Ibrahim, a 62-year old local corporate figure, won Satok for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the just-concluded 12th state election – he polled 6,991 votes to earn the winning majority of 6,033 votes.

His contenders were Datuk Dr Nor Irwan Ahmat of Parti Keadilan Rakyat and Awang Bedele Awang Ali of Parti Bumi Kenyalang, who received 958 votes and 415 votes, respectively.