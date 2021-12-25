Senior citizen in Johor loses over half a million ringgit to Macau Scam

JOHOR BAHRU (Dec 25): A senior citizen in Kluang has lost RM697,000 after falling victim to a Macau Scam syndicate.

Johor commercial criminal investigation department (CCID) chief ACP Amran Md Jusin said the 74 year-old salesperson received a call from an ‘Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) officer’ on Dec 16, claiming that she had registered a company and had tax arrears of RM55,800.

The call was then connected to ‘Bukit Aman’.

“The victim then spoke to one ‘Datuk Suhaimi’, a Bukit Aman police director who then sent a link to the victim’s mobile phone and instructed her to click on it and fill out all her personal information, including her banking details.

“The victim also unknowingly furnished personal details and access to two of her online banking accounts, and of one joint account with her younger brother, who is in his fifties and working in Singapore,” he said in a statement today.

According to Amran, the ‘Bukit Aman director’ also instructed the victim to transfer all her savings to the account number provided for investigation purposes.

He added that on Tuesday (Dec 21), the victim transferred a sum of RM312,795.66 to the account number given, which left the victim with a balance of RM400,000 in both of her accounts.

“But upon checking and updating her accounts yesterday (Dec 24), she discovered that funds from both her accounts were also transferred out to an unknown account through ‘Duit Now’, between Tuesday and yesterday, totalling RM697,000.

“Upon suspecting that she had been duped, the victim immediately filed a police report,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud. – Bernama