Taylor’s medical students give back to longhouse folk

BINTULU (Dec 25): Taylor’s University Medical Society (TUMS) in collaboration with School of Medicine, Taylor’s University recently carried out an initiative to raise funds to provide food aid to benefit longhouse folk here impacted by the pandemic.

It was part of various initiatives the past three years by the School of Medicine among longhouse communities which included health camps, health screenings, nutrition advice, motivational talks, and forums.

The student-led society raisedRM7,910 in five days with donations from lecturers, fellow students, a church, and the general public to benefit some 150 longhouse families. The sum raised was handed over to Great Mind Bintulu, a non-governmental organisation to be distributed.

“Even though we were not able to go to the ground to distribute the food supplies, we found an opportunity to work with Great Mind Bintulu, a community-based organisation that supports the well-being of the people of Kemena, Sarawak for the distribution to take place smoothly,” said Nicole Gan medical undergraduate and organising chairperson.

“Three Sarawak longhouses in need of food pleaded for help- Rumah Patrick Andin, Rumah Yus and Rumah Philip all located at Sebauh District, Bintulu. As the longhouses are located six hours drive from the nearest town, we saw the need to provide necessities for family sustenance. Even more so when the Covid-19 pandemic has put a strain on those living in the rural areas,” added Nicole.

TUMS supplied dry groceries such as rice, instant noodles, cream crackers, coffee and sugar.

“After the health screenings by Taylor’s University Medical Society since 2019, we are very thankful to to receive strong support from Taylor’s University and the students from its School of Medicine especially when many have lost their jobs due to the pandemic,” said Dr Bernard Tahim, chairman of Great Mind Bintulu.

“We look forward to welcoming lecturers and students from Taylor’s School of Medicine for health screenings and others once it is safe to travel,” he added.

TUMS in collaboration with the School of Medicine continues to look into the well-being of the community to make a difference in improving healthcare delivery.

Medical recently raised RM4,239 for National Cancer Society Malaysia and volunteered during weekends to vaccinate a daily average of 25 immobile cancer patients house to house between August and October 2021.