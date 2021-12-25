UniKL MIAT signs MoC with Turkish Aerospace Incorporation

KUCHING (Dec 25): Turkish Aerospace Incorporation (TAI) and Universiti Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Institute of Aviation Technology (UniKL MIAT) will collaborate in delivering aerospace educational, technical training and applied research programmes in Malaysia.

The collaboration was sealed through the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) in the Subang Campus of UniKL MIAT on Dec 16. UniKL MIAT also has a campus in Sepang, Selangor.

The MoC provides a collaborative framework to work on human capital, faculty and academic programme development, focusing on producing a pool of future talents for Malaysia’s aerospace industry while addressing research challenges around the future of aerospace industry and air power in general.

The collaboration will focus on aerospace design and engineering, manufacturing, system integration and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) for both light aircraft and drones, in line with 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Malaysia Aerospace Industry Development Framework and Malaysia Aerospace Industry Blueprint 2030.

TAI chief executive officer Professor Dr Temel Kotil said: “TAI is delighted to collaborate with UniKL MIAT to support aerospace education and training programmes in Malaysia. This country is located in the fastest-growing aviation market in the world, and this partnership could allow us to jointly meet the demand for highly-qualified professionals in the aerospace industry while assisting Malaysia to become a regional aerospace champion in this region.”

Dean of UniKL MIAT Dr Mohd Hafizi Shamsudin said: “UniKL MIAT is pleased to expand our relationship with TAI. We look forward to this industry-university partnership programmes in Malaysia that will benefit the graduates and Malaysia aerospace industry in the future.”

He expressed the university’s commitment to support the partnership, aiming to create an Industrial Centre of Excellence in aerospace design and engineering, aero manufacturing, system integration and MRO within the University.

TAI is the centre of technology in design, development, manufacturing, integration of aerospace systems, modernisation and after sales support in Turkey, producing aircraft and drones with its major production plants located in Ankara.

UniKL MIAT is the premier aviation technical university offering quality and industry-recognised academics and training programmes for graduates and professionals.

The university is also a Part 147 Approved Aviation Training Organisation under the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).