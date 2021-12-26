65 Sibu swimmers to receive RM40,485 award incentives, says association president

SIBU (Dec 26): Award incentives totalling RM40,485 will be given out to 65 swimmers who excelled in their events in the year from 2017 to 2020.

Sibu Amateur Swimming Association (Sasa) President Tony Hii hoped the incentives would spur the swimmers to train harder and aim higher in their swimming outing.

“For swimmers who did not get the awards, do not give up hope. In our eyes, you are always the best,” he said during a Zoom meeting with the swimmers this morning.

Among those attending the event included Sasa vice president Dr Toh Teck Hock.

Hii said the award presentation was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic which created havoc in the past two years.

Of the 65 swimmers, 37 are male swimmers and 28 female swimmers.

The top 10 male swimmers are Eden Toh Bock Zien, Killian Ung Shi Huang, Ngu Jiung Rong, Nicholas Yek, Patrick Lau, Alan Sia, Byran Sia, Brian Lu, Aaron Toh and David Wei. They will receive a total sum of RM15,510.

The top 10 female swimmers are Nee Qiao Yuan, Adeline Lau Jaw Ling, Angel Lau Xin Yee, Ivy Ning Chai YUn, Emily Wong Li Min, Amelia Wong Hwei Zhi, Isabelle Tang Ting Fang, Evelyn Kong Tze Ling, Blinda Toh Chieh Ran and Celine Toh Ghii Ran and they will receive a total sum of RM16,260.

Those who excelled at the Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Wong Soon Kai Cup, the MSSM meet, Sarawak Age Group and National Age Group championship during the past five years also received their special incentive awards.

Hii reminded the recipients to collect their awards at Bukit Lima Swimming Pool at 5.30 for the male swimmers and 5.30pm for the female swimmers.

“Be punctual when you come to collect the money,” he added.

He also urged all the swimming coaches including Hii Hieng Chiong, Samuel Wong, Jimmy Wong and Hii Siew Siew to be present at the venue to give away the awards to the recipients.

For swimmers under 12-years-old, he said they must be accompanied by their parents or guidance while those above 12-years-old can collect the award themselves.

At the same time, Hii also expressed gratitude to the parents for showing their continuous support by sending their children to the swimming pool without fail.

“This is the Christmas season which is a season of forgiveness. If Sasa has done any mistakes, we wish all parents to be more understanding if we do not do things according to your expectations.

Meanwhile, two former swimmers, Killian and Qiao Yuan also shared their testimony from what they learnt as a swimmer during the zoom meeting.

Killian is now taking up Sports Science in Rehabilitation at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris Tanjung Malim, Perak while Qiao Yuan studies Physical Education at Institute Pendidikan Gum Kampus Temenggong Ibrahim, Johor Bahru.