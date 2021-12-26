Covid-19: Sarawak records 24 new cases

KUCHING (Dec 26): Sarawak today recorded 24 new Covid-19 cases, all of which are either asymptomatic or cases displaying mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, SDMC said that 11 cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 13 were in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

Today’s figures brought Sarawak’s cumulative tally of cases to 252,199.

On the breakdown of cases, SDMC said seven districts reported new cases, namely Kuching with eight cases, Sibu (6), Lawas (5), Sarikei (2) and one each in Miri, Kapit and Tatau.

No Covid-19 fatalities or new clusters were reported in the state, added the committee.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the police have issued 10 compounds in Kuching district today for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or registering attendance before entering a premises.

To date, the police have issued a total of 12,654 compounds for violating standard operating procedures.