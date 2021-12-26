Covid: 97.5 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 26): A total of 22,835,291 individuals or 97.5 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow website, 23,134,791 individuals or 98.8 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adolescent population aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,745,182 individuals or 87.2 per cent of the group have completed their vaccination while 2,839,706 or 90.2 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 25,457 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, of which 23,698 were as the booster dose, 1,244 the second dose and 515 the first dose.

This brings the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday to 56,748,229 doses including 5,389,370 booster doses. – Bernama