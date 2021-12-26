Flood: Drop in number of evacuees in three states, no change in Melaka

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 26): A total of 35,521 evacuees, involving 10,479 families, are still at 223 flood relief centres (PPS) in the flood-hit states of Kelantan, Selangor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka at noon today, from 37,295 people (10,944 families) in the morning, according to the Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana application.

In KELANTAN, the number of flood victims continued to register a decrease, with 633 people (203 families) at four PPS, all in the Pasir Mas district, as at noon, from 681 people involving 218 families in the morning.

The four PPS are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh, SK Gual Periok, SK Kubang Kual and PPS Putat Tujoh.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department’s (DID) official flood information portal, which can be accessed at https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, said none of the water levels at all major rivers in Kelantan has exceeded the danger level with only two rivers are at alert level, namely Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas and Sungai Kelantan in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas.

In SELANGOR, JKM’s Info Bencana app informed that the total number of victims had slightly decreased to 16,568 people at 86 PPS at noon from 16,579 evacuees in the morning.

Based on the daily report on the status of restoration of infrastructure in Selangor, 108 telecommunication towers are still in the repair stage with the areas most affected being Klang, Petaling and Sepang districts involving the telecommunication towers belongfing to U Mobile (30); DIGI; (31); Maxis (21); Celcom (15) and YTL (11).

In PAHANG, JKM’s Info Bencana app reported that the number of flood victims at noon was 18,619 people at 132 PPS, from 19,839 people at 137 PPS in the morning.

The districts still affected by the floods are Bentong, Temerloh, Bera, Maran, Kuantan and Pekan.

Meanwhile, the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website reported that the water level at two rivers in Maran, namely Sungai Pahang at Lubuk Paku and Sungai Kundang, was at danger level and receding.

In MELAKA, the number of evacuees remained at 26 people, involving eight families.

Melaka APM director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said only one PPS remains open which is at Sekolah Kebangsaan Penghulu Benteng di Jasin. – Bernama