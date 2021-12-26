King’s call for post-mortem on floods shows federal govt not functioning, says Kit Siang

KUCHING (Dec 26): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s call for a post-mortem on the floods in Selangor and Pahang indicates that the federal government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is not functioning despite the Prime Minister’s having cancelled all his ministers’ year-end leave, said Puteri Iskandar MP Lim Kit Siang.

“What is use of Ismail Sabri’s cancellation of the year-end leave of his ministers if all the jumbo-sized Cabinet does is for the ministers to collect their super salaries and allowances without doing useful or worthwhile work?” queried the Democratic Action Party veteran leader in a statement today.

A week after the disaster of the massive Selangor and Pahang floods, Lim said the federal government should have sprung into action to find the reasons for the mismanagement of the flood disasters.

He asserted that Putrajaya should carry out a post-mortem, without having to wait for the King to teach the Cabinet what to do.

He also asked: “How many times has the Cabinet met since the massive and unprecedented floods in which had claimed 46 lives with five still missing or has the Cabinet not met even once at all?”

He also urged Ismail Sabri to inform Malaysians how many ministers, who are currently abroad have informed him that they will be returning home, as well as why and how many ministers had ‘gone missing’ abroad.

“If Ismail Sabri’s cancellation of the year-end leave of his Cabinet ministers and directive for those abroad to return immediately ends up as a farce because his ministers are defying his directive? It will deepen the Ismail Sabri government’s trust deficit, which has plunged to the lowest level ever in the nation’s history,” pointed out Lim.

According to him, such trust deficit has already spawned ‘Do not Donate here’ campaigns calling on people not to donate to funds, set up by government agencies, to help flood victims.

He said this marked the first time such a campaign was held in Malaysia, which showed the depth of the trust deficit in the federal government – coming within a fortnight of the prime minister giving his Cabinet a 90 per cent score for its first hundred-day performance.

He claimed that Ismail Sabri had made Malaysia an international laughing stock with his jumbo-sized Cabinet and retinue of over-paid special advisors, who were incapable of doing decent work.

Lim said a document had circulated on social media that a senior minister flew off to Dubai after Ismail Sabri had announced the cancellation of year-end leave for his ministers and instructing his ministers who are overseas to return immediately to be with the people who are facing hardships.

“If true, how can Ismail Sabri expect the people to have respect for him when he does not command any respect from his own Cabinet?” he added.