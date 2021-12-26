Lee wins inaugural golf tourney’s Local Invited Nett Section

SIBU (Dec 26): Lee Ka Tung continued his fine run when he lifted the title of the Local Invited Nett Section of the inaugural 2021 Thanksgiving Golf tournament held here last weekend.

Lee also won the Gross Section of the Methodist Golfer Fellowship and Captain Cup 2021 Golf Championship held a week earlier at Sibu Golf Course.

“Three in a row and that was a good result,” an elated Lee said.

For the inaugural Thanksgiving tournament, Raymond Ling was the first runner-up, followed by Ling Soon Kiong, Song Tiong Chuan and Ting Hua Ping.

Sia Ky Soon was the winner of the Outstation Invited Nett Section, followed by John Ling, Ronnie Chong, Kho Gek Ling and Hoan Kee Hock.

In the Open Section (Nett), Shapirun Hashim was the winner, followed by Jostin Seruling, Tang Tong Seng, Aaron Teng and Caleb Lau.

The winner of the Open Section (Gross) went to Ferdinand Siaw, Winston Lau, Joseph Phang, Kee Ing Ping and Kung Teck Lee.

In the Senior Section, Lawrence Nguoi was champion, followed by Ting Kok Siong, Chew Ching Hock, Sibu Municipal Council deputy chairman Bujang Abdul Majid and Francis Nguoi.

The two-day tournament, organsied by the Sibu Golf Club, attracted the participation of more than 160 golfers from Sibu, Kuching, Miri and Bintulu.

Event sponsor Daniel Ding Huong Chen was very happy to see the success of the event.

“It has been one year ago since SGC organised a big golf tournament similar to this. That was before the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said, adding that he was thrilled to meet golfing friends from Kuching, Miri and Bintulu again.

Daniel, who is the youngest son of prominent business tycoon Dato Ding Lian Cheon, said the 2021 Thanksgiving Golf tournament was organised to express profound gratitude to the almighty god.

Pastor Ting Diu Kiong was invited to bless the game and pray for the early elimination of the Covid-19 pandemic, good health and happiness for everyone.

Among the distinguished invited guests are newly elected Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii, Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting Ing Horh, Dato Ding himself, Dato Ngieng Ping Wei, Dato Sri Winston Ting, Sarawak Golf Association president Hoan Kee Hock, Sarawak Golf Club captain Henry Chuo, SGC president Joe Wong Ing Huong, SGC Deputy president Wong Pak Cheng, SGC captain Wong Lay Nam and SGC treasurer Dato Thomas Tieng.

At the prize presentation ceremony, Daniel announced that the Thanksgiving Golf tournament would be held before Christmas every year from now onwards.