Malaysia’s Covid-19 new cases drop below 3,000-mark for second time since May with 2,778 infections

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 26): The Ministry of Health recorded 2,778 new Covid-19 positive cases as of noon today, the second time the figure has dropped below 3,000 since early May 2021.

It had been more than half a year since daily new cases in the country fell below the 3,000-mark before six days ago, when the MoH reported 2,589 new transmission cases.

The number of new cases reported today means nearly three out of every 11 Malaysians have been infected by the coronavirus, as the cumulative number of positive cases now stands at 2,741,179.

Health Department Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced the data on Twitter this evening. — Malay Mail

