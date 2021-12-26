Man killed after car crashes into tree at Jalan Tanjung Kidurong in Bintulu

BINTULU (Dec 26): A 22-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving crashed into a tree not far from Kidurong Club at Jalan Tanjung Kidurong here last night.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said the victim was identified as Jostine Endy Minggu.

He said six firemen in a fire engine were despatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at around 9.16pm.

Upon arrival at the scene, he said the rescuers found the victim was trapped in the badly damaged vehicle.

Wan Kamarudin said rescuers were using a rescue tool to extricate the victim from the wreckage.

However, he said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action.