MoH urges pregnant women due for labour soon to be prepared for possible floods

KUCHING (Dec 26): The Ministry of Health (MoH) has urged selected groups including pregnant women whose due date is any time soon to be fully prepared for possible floods.

An infographic by the MoH shared on the State Health Department’s official Facebook page yesterday said pregnant women who are due for labour soon, particularly those from flood-prone and low-lying areas, must report themselves to the health authorities.

“They must bring along their pregnancy examination card, personal belongings such as sanitary pads, essential items for their baby and medical supplies,” said the ministry.

The MoH also advised patients with chronic diseases who are undergoing treatments to bring along their medical record booklet, personal belongings and medical supplies when they are evacuated.

The ministry said the family of bed-ridden patients and haemodialysis patients should evacuate these patients as a move for flood preparation.

“Do contact the health office for further advice. And always comply with the evacuation order issued by the authorities,” added MoH.

On Thursday, MetMalaysia Sarawak director Haburi Hamdan advised the public to make the necessary preparations for possible floods and landslides.

He said continuous rain had been forecast in the state from Dec 27 to 29, particularly along the western side of Sarawak due to the monsoon surge.