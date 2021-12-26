Nadma: Sabah, Sarawak and Johor PKOB must be activated to face possible floods

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 26): The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has ordered the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) of Sabah, Sarawak and Johor to immediately activate their Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB).

Nadma in a statement today also asked the PKOB for Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang to be prepared for possible floods as continuous rain is expected between this Dec 30 and Jan 1, 2022.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) forecast, continuous rain is expected in the eastern part of Sabah (Dec 27-Jan 2), western part of Sarawak (Dec 29-31) and in Johor, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan (Dec 30-Jan 2).

“The National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC) has already issued a National Disaster Operations Preparedness notice to the states involved to get prepared,” it said.

Nadma has also ordered the Hulu Langat district PKOB and the one in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat to find out on the need to use pumps in areas where the flood waters have not receded.

“This is for the purpose of coordination with the respective Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) and if needed, to get help from the DID in other states.

“The state PKOB, at the same time, are also urged to coordinate assistance for the flood victims, especially the supply of perishable food to avoid wastage,” it added.

Nadma also announced that flood victims could still obtain food from the relief centres and stay there for a period of three days while waiting for the cleaning-up of their homes to be completed. — Bernama