Potential Lahad Datu tourism products to be developed

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 26): Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Sri Nancy Shukri is on a familiarization visit to Lahad Datu to identify potential tourism products to be developed to help communities in Segama area generate an economy through eco-tourism activities.

She described such visits as important so that the local community can take advantage of the uniqueness of the existing cultural heritage in their respective areas thus realizing the aspirations of the National Tourism Policy 2020-2030.

Among the aspirations are placing Malaysia as the Top of The Mind Ecotourism Destination of the World based on the available natural attractions in the country.

“I am confident that sustainable resources can drive new economic growth through ecotourism while creating jobs. It is important for me and the team to stay on the ground to ensure that efforts to redevelop the tourism industry are on track and achievable in the set time frame,” she added.

Nancy said this after her familiarization visit to Gua Tepadung on Saturday.

“I have been informed that there are foreign tourists who have camped and spent the night in Gua Tepadung to enjoy the nature of the Segama river. Among the activities that can be done in this area include jungle trekking, cave climbing, visiting the ancient coffins located in the caves, fishing, and enjoying the view of the sunrise along the Segama river.

“I am confident if these activities are offered in an eco-tourism package by highlighting elements of art, culture and heritage of local ethnic communities such as Ida’an, Subpan and Dusun, with the artistic and cultural elements of the Cocos and Javanese communities in Segama can provide economic benefits to the local communities around the Segama subdistrict,” she pointed out.

Gua Tepadung is an ancient settlement area of the ethnic community there and has many interesting stories behind the history of the people and area.

Located at the headwaters of the Segama river, the journey to the cave will take between 30 minutes to two hours by boat depending on the water depth of the Segama river.

Nancy said her trip on Saturday took about 30 minutes considering the relatively deep water condition of the Segama river due to the rainy season.

Gua Tepadung is also the burial place of the ancient Ida’an ethnic community. There are almost 100 small caves found in Batu Tepadung that have different attractions and scenery from each other.

This heritage cave has its own attractions that can definitely put Lahad Datu as a must-visit destination if visiting the east coast of Sabah.

The story of the legend of crocodiles known as ‘tarung gari’ and ‘garuda’, a mythological bird as well as dragons among the local community is one of the various hereditary stories of the Ida’an ethnic community that provide an interesting storytelling experience.

During the occupation of the British North Borneo Chartered Company or also known as the British North Borneo Chartered Company in Segama, Gua Tepadung was a center for the production of white bird’s nests run by the Ida’an community through a hereditary rotation system.

This activity is still carried out to this day by the Ida’an ethnic community, including in other bird’s nest caves on the East Coast of Sabah such as Madai Cave, Baturung Cave, Segerung Cave and Tegerung Cave according to the heritage rotation system practiced for thousands of years.