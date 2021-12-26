Sabah need larger devt allocation – Bung

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 26): Development in Sabah, especially those involving basic facilities such as clean water supply, roads and electricity, needs to be given due attention by the federal government so that the state can develop in tandem with other states.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin also pointed out that taking into account the geographical factors of the state, Sabah should be given a larger allocation than before.

Bung Moktar lamented that development issues faced by people in the state, especially in rural areas, involved basic infrastructure such as water supply, roads and electricity.

The issues are quite critical, he said, adding that development of the infrastructure is important and requires a relatively large allocation in order to be implemented.

“The issue of clean water supply, roads and electricity is a necessity for the people of Sabah, it requires a relatively large allocation cost that cannot be provided by the state government.

“For example, to upgrade the clean water supply alone we need around RM27 billion to repair damages to water treatment plants throughout Sabah,” he said when met after paying a courtesy call on federal Rural Development Ministry’s Chief Secretary General Datuk Ramlan Harun at the ministry’s office in Putrajaya recently.

Bung Moktar who is also Sabah Works Minister, said in this regards, the state government expects assistance from the federal government in particular the Rural Development Ministry to channel more allocations to the state in line with the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ and thus fulfill the aspirations of the people of Sabah in the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

According to Bung, a larger allocation should be given to the issue of water treatment facilities as it has dragged on for a long time and has become a rather critical issue at this time.

Bung, who is also Kinabatangan Member of Parliament, was accompanied by Sabah Works Ministry Permanent Secretary Datuk Mohd Jasmin Juplin and Sabah Water Department Director Edward Lingkapo who also submitted several proposals and applications to the Rural Development Ministry, especially for clean water supply facilities and roads in Sabah.

“With this meeting, we hope that many problems can be resolved regarding the implementation of rural projects in Sabah, especially the implementation of water supply, electricity and rural roads in stages according to priority,” he said.