Sabah wants to learn about preservation, conservation

DUBAI (Dec 26): Sabah wants to learn from advance countries in the preservation and conservation of the environment, said state Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

“We in Malaysia especially Sabah, are still talking about how to develop our people and basic infrastructures.

“But they are now talking about preservation and conservation, so this is what we are (in Sabah) trying to emulate and find in the future,” said Dr Joachim in referring to Japan who highlights its theme of moving forward to a better future at World Dubai Expo 2020 here.

“Japan is now talking about more on the restoration of the world,” said Dr Joachim who is also state Infrastructure Development Minister.

Japan which showcased its cutting-edge technologies will be the next host in 2025 in Osaka.

The minister was met at the end of Sabah Week from December 20-24 at Malaysia Pavilion to sum up his visit.

The state’s delegation to the expo comprises 40 business delegates from 14 companies involved in tourism, small and medium enterprises and product manufacturers.

“We hope to get sales and investments from participating in the expo,” he said as Sabah is hoping to achieve RM24 million sales for its local-made products and RM25 million investments as well as 50,000 tourists.

Besides Japan, Dr Joachim and his officials including its assistant minister Mohd Tamin Zainal, its ministry permanent secretary Thomas Logijin also chose to visit the Germany, India, South Korea and Hungary pavilions to learn from their advancement in technologies and conservation.

“In fact, we want to visit more pavilions such as Saudi Arabia, USA, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and many others,” he said.

“We chose to visit these countries because they are very advance in terms of development and we want to see how they come to this level,” he said.

For example, he cited India has come a long way after starting thousands of years ago. They have advanced so much and produced many scientists in information and communication technology.

Similarly, he said China had rapidly developed in the past 20 years and now on same level with USA in terms of economics.

“This is why we need to meet them and visit their pavilions to see what they do,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Joachim and his officials also visited the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) office at the Consulate General of Malaysia here.

“We take this opportunity to visit Matrade office to learn how to get business, especially from Dubai to invest in Sabah,” he said.

“We have discovered a few problems for our products to be exported to the Middle East market where they should put Arabic words on the packaging, so they can be easily read,” shared Dr Joachim.

“Of course (the Middle East) can read English, but if they (entrepreneurs) do it in Arabic, it will be easier to market, says our ambassador,” he added.

He said Sabah also need the help from Matrade to get distributors in Dubai to market its products.

Matrade consul for trade, Omar Mohd Salleh in his briefing encouraged Sabah entrepreneurs to explore the coffee niche market in the Gulf countries.

“The Arabs like to drink specialised coffee and it can be distributed for instance to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar as they are looking for the source in Dubai.

“We also encouraged Malaysia companies to test the market via using online first because this is the easiest market penetration to see how the product responded,” he said.

Online business is thriving because UAE is currently the most advance e-commerce market in the Middle East with an estimated annual growth of 23 per cent between 2018 and 2022, he said.