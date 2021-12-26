SRB: Boat operators urged to take necessary precautions during inclement weather

SIBU (Dec 26): The Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) today advised boat operators to take necessary precautions when plying along the river in view of the inclement weather.

SRB Sibu assistant controller (Region II) Hatta Morshidi also reminded boat operators to ensure all necessary safety equipment is available onboard.

“My advice to boat operators is to ply with care and take the necessary precautions when plying in the river.

“Ensure all the necessary safety equipment such as life jackets are made available in their vessels and adhere closely to the SOP (standard operating procedures) that are already made known to them,” Hatta said.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg urged people, particularly those living in areas prone to flooding, to heed the warning by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) and be duly prepared for the possible need for evacuation as directed by authorities.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office yesterday noted that MetMalaysia had issued an advisory on Wednesday of the possible occurrence of continuous heavy rain in the western parts of Sarawak next week.

“MetMalaysia said that based on an analysis of the weather system, there is potential for continuous heavy rain from December 27 to 29 due to a monsoon surge,” the statement said.

On Thursday, MetMalaysia Sarawak director Haburi Hamdan advised the public to make the necessary preparations for possible floods and landslides.

In making the call, he said continuous rain had been forecast in the state, particularly along the western side of Sarawak due to the monsoon surge.