Telang Usan rep calls for setting up of rural unit under JKR to repair logging roads in rural areas

MIRI (Dec 26): Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau is calling on the state government to set up a rural unit under the Public Works Department (JKR) specifically to repair logging roads in the rural areas especially in Baram.

Dennis pointed out that it is vital for such a unit to be set up to speed up the repair works in case there are damages on the roads in the rural areas.

“If we have this rural unit, it would speed up the time to repair the roads in rural areas.

“We do not have to wait for JKR to come down or even get assistance from the logging companies operating in our areas,” he said in an interview recently.

Dennis admitted that it was frustrating at times whenever he requested assistance from the JKR to carry out repair works involving damaged roads, culverts or bridges in his constituency.

“They may have limitations such as the areas are too far or that they have no budget to carry such repairs.

“But being a government agency, it must serve the people regardless of where they are,” Dennis said.

He pointed out that while the people, especially those in Telang Usan, appreciate the state government’s effort to develop the constituency through the Highland Development Agency (HDA), it would not be completed in near future.

“It would take longer for HDA to fully develop Baram, therefore we need this rural unit that would serve as an immediate response team in case there are roads damaged,” he said.

Meanwhile, he called those living in low-lying areas in Baram such as Long Bemang, Long Panai and Long Lama to be extremely vigilant in case of flooding.

He said even though the Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued weather warnings with rain and thunderstorms expected in the southern part of the state, those in low-lying areas in Baram should not be complacent.

“Just take extra precautions and keep your eyes open in case any extraordinary event happens brought about by the heavy rain especially towards the year end,” he added.