UBF continues to share awareness to fight for rights

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 26): The United Borneo Front (UBF) movement which started in 2010 will continue to share knowledge and awareness to restore the position of Sabah and Sarawak in the Federation of Malaysia.

UBF founder and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G. Kitingan said the non-governmental organization (NGO)-based movement, which was pioneered by several people, had now achieved some success.

“The main impact of the UBF movement is the awareness of many people, including leaders in political parties, to fight for the rights of Sabah and Sarawak in the Federation of Malaysia,” he said.

Dr Jeffrey who is also the President of the Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) said this when officiating the UBF 11th anniversary ceremony, naming the Guandee Kohoi Hall and pre-Christmas at Sokid Villa last week.

According to Dr Jeffrey, through UBF, various programs initiated including the Borneo Tea Party in Sabah, Borneo Heritage Foundation (Sabah and Sarawak) and Borneo Dayak Forum (Mainland of Borneo) through the Borneo Dayak Organization which he led.

Dr Jeffrey, who is also the Keningau Member of Parliament and Tambunan State Assemblyman, said the Borneo Tea Party, which was inspired by the history of the Boston Tea Party in America, had shown effective results.

The program in America was started as an act of protest to achieve independence from the British colonialists.

Referring to the current situation, Dr Jeffrey explained, “the struggle that has been implemented through UBF is not in vain as many leaders are now racing to be heroes and fighters for the rights and independence of Sabah and Sarawak”.

Dr Jeffrey added that the recent wave of PRN Sarawak which showed the people supporting local parties and rejecting parties from outside should get attention in the UBF movement because the latest trend is likely to happen in Sabah.

“The influence of the trend is further strengthened by the existence of 20-40 percent of young voters which may result in big changes,” he said.

Recalling the UBF movement, several pioneers have started the movement with Dr Jeffrey, namely the late Zainal Ajamain, Nila Krishna and Datuk Badarudin, which was driven by Phillip Among and Ady Kaloy.

The Borneo Tea Party used education to share awareness where many intellectuals engaged as speakers on the facts of the struggles of early Sabahan leaders, doubts and dissatisfaction about the position of Sabah and Sarawak.

“Sarawak is now celebrating its independence day and we are actually the ones who have started and fuelled the struggle for rights in Sarawak,” he said.

According to him, the UBF movement in Sarawak which was pioneered by about five people by raising the Sarawak flag on July 22 in conjunction with Sarawak’s independence day has brought a big impact.

Following the momentum, the event was held annually until 2018 through rallies, with the slogan ‘Sarawak for Sarawakian’ until July 22 was gazetted as a public holiday in Sarawak.

“The success of the UBF movement became clear when the issues championed by the body were absorbed into the manifestos of political parties in Malaysia, including by former Prime Minister Datuk Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” he said.

Dr Jeffrey added that the UBF movement has borne fruit so that no more political party is afraid, and even does not want to be left behind to fight for the rights of Sabah and Sarawak in Malaysia.

“The UBF movement is not yet fully successful, therefore we want to continue the desire to give awareness to the people and political leaders to realize the dreams of the early leaders of Sabah and Sarawak when they together proclaim the formation of Malaysia,” he said.

Recently, explained Dr Jeffrey, the impact of the struggle behind the UBF movement can be seen through the approval of the MA63 amendment on 14 December 2021.

According to Dr Jeffrey, the amendment has restored the true position of Sabah and Sarawak in Malaysia and corrected the interpretation of the definition of the Federation of Malaysia with the full support of the members present in Parliament.

He added that the Borneo Tea Party’s approach is still relevant and effective where the previous movement has shown great influence so that many parties are involved, including teachers who are willing to work full time.

Dr Jeffrey hoped that the people of Sabah could continue to fight for their rights in the Federation of Malaysia regardless of which political party they joined.