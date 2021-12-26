Woman suffers broken finger, another injured in accident in Serian

KUCHING (Dec 26): A 47-year-old woman suffered a broken finger on her left hand after she was involved in an accident with another vehicle at Mile 16 Jalan Balai Ringin in Serian around 9.50am today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the driver of the other vehicle, a 74-year-old man was still pinned inside the vehicle upon their arrival at the scene.

It was also noted that the man’s vehicle had landed on its side due to the impact of the accident.

After rescuers had successfully extricated the male victim, he was sent to the Serian Hospital for medical treatment by the Bomba Emergency Medical Rescue Services’ ambulance.

The severity of his injuries were not revealed by Bomba.

It was also reported that the female victim who managed to exit her own vehicle prior to the arrival of rescuers was also sent to hospital for medical treatment.

After ensuring that the road is clear of debris and oil spills, Bomba from the Serian fire station wrapped up the operations at 11am.