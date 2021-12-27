Continuous rain warning in eastern Sabah may extend until Jan 3, says MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 27): The continuous rain warning for areas in eastern Sabah which is in effect until tomorrow, could potentially extend until Jan 3, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia in a statement today explained that the situation was due to the monsoon surge, while thunderstorms were also expected to occur throughout Sabah.

It urged all parties to remain vigilant and follow the directives issued from time to time.

On Friday (Dec 24), the department had issued a continuous rain warning for areas in eastern Sabah, namely Lahad Datu, Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Sandakan and Kudat, effective until tomorrow (Dec 28).

Apart from that, it said winds blowing from the northeast had the potential of bringing continuous rainfall, that could cause flooding in low-lying areas. — Bernama