Covid-19: Labuan back into yellow zone

LABUAN (Dec 27): Labuan, Malaysia’s international business and financial centre has moved back into Covid-19 yellow risk zone today after successfully reporting a significant drop in new cases.

Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari it was made possible by the systematic control and House Free from Covid-19 programme undertaken by the department, as well as the Covid-19 green eco-system programme, dedication and teamwork of the healthcare personnel against the pandemic.

“Our focus now is to return Labuan into a green zone in the interest of Labuan’s economy and domestic tourism,” he told Bernama today.

As such, he urged people at all levels especially the business community and travellers to continue adhering to standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Ismuni said Labuan has recorded only eight cases on Dec 20, Dec 21 (six), Dec 22 (seven), Dec 23 (seven), Dec 24 (four), Dec 25 (two) and six cases yesterday (Dec 26).

“Yellow zone means Covid-19 spread is moderate, but there is still a risk of infections, as such, extra precaution of physical distancing SOP is still needed,” he said.

Dr Ismuni said a handfull of healthcare personnel is still stationed at the Labuan Airport and two Labuan ferry terminals to issue Covid-19 advisory notice and monitor the inflow and outflow of travellers.

“We are also still monitoring 54 active cases, with 19 of them being imported cases,” he added.

Areas are classified as “red zones” when 41 or more Covid-19 cases are registered there for a 14-day period, while “yellow zones” are areas where one to 40 cases are registered, and “green zones” are areas where there are no reported cases of Covid-19. – Bernama