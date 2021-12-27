Covid-19: Sarawak records 21 new cases

KUCHING (Dec 27): Sarawak recorded 21 new Covid-19 cases, out of which one was in Category 3 (lung infection), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said in its daily Covid-19 update that the remaining 20 were asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms.

On the breakdown of new cases, it said that Kuching, Sibu, Lawas and Miri each recorded four new cases, Bintulu (2) while one each was reported in Sarikei, Limbang and Bau.

The cumulative tally of cases in Sarawak now stands at 252,220.

SDMC also reported that no new Covid-19 fatalities or clusters were reported in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 20 compounds in Kuching and seven in Miri for violations of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

From the total, 14 were issued for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or registering attendance before entering a premise; 11 for failing to observe physical distancing; and two for premises operating despite being placed under the negative list.

To date, the police have issued 12,681 compounds in Sarawak.