Covid-19: Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate increases slightly to 34.3 pct

KUCHING (Dec 27): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 went up slightly to 34.3 per cent yesterday, compared 33.8 per cent on Christmas Day.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the third lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was way lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 55.9 per cent yesterday.

Klang Valley topped the table of ICU bed usage with 72.3 per cent, followed by Penang (67 per cent), Kelantan (66.7 per cent), Negeri Sembilan 61.8 (per cent), Melaka (60.9 per cent), Johor (60.8 per cent) and Terengganu (57.4 per cent).

Other states that reported ICU bed utilisation rates lower than the national rate included Perak (53.8 per cent), Sabah (49.1 per cent), Kedah (45.2 per cent), Pahang (43.2 per cent) and Perlis (26.3 per cent)

Labuan had the lowest ICU bed usage with 16.7 per cent.