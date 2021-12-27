Covid: 97.6 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 27): A total of 22,836,859 individuals or 97.6 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow website, 23,135,883 individuals or 98.9 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adolescent population aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,745,665 individuals or 87.2 per cent have completed their vaccination while 2,840,018 or 90.2 per cent have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 64,283 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, of which 62,022 were as the booster dose, 1,411 the second dose and 850 the first dose.

This brings the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday to 56,814,549, including 5,452,251 booster doses. – Bernama