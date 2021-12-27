Dirty tricks, backstabbing not PBB culture, says Talib

BINTULU (Dec 27): Playing dirty tricks and backstabbing is not the culture in Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), said Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

He said there are proper ways for a power transition in the party among the leadership.

“There were a few who played dirty, but the more people who prayed for my health, we won and your prayers were answered,” he said during an appreciation dinner on Saturday.

The event was jointly organised by Sarawak Chamber of Bumiputera Entrepreneurs (DUBS) Bintulu, Pertubuhan Pengurusan Jenazah Ummah Bintulu and Saberkas Jepak branch.

He said he has continued to receive congratulatory messages from the people after winning handsomely in the recent 12th state election, retaining the Jepak constituency with a bigger majority.

“I am a normal human being, if I’m wrong please reprimand me, not ridicule and to an extent even telling lies saying that I didn’t go to the ground,” he said.

“If there are problems please consult me, do not just accuse which is not constructive at all. We want a constructive system, all projects can be carried out properly, in the right channels, and people’s problems are solved accordingly.

“I want to continue serving as best as I can with the support and cooperation of all parties,” he added.

Talib called on all party members who are loyal to the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to continue helping the state government to make sure all projects planned for the people can be executed smoothly.

Also present at the event were DUBS Bintulu chairman Datuk Abdul Kadier Sahib, Temenggong Rosli Kamarudin and Pemanca Pengiran Merais Pengiran Ismail.