Drop in number of flood evacuees in five states

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 27): A total of 28,005 flood evacuees from 8,598 families are still seeking shelter at relief centres (PPS) in five states this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Info Bencana portal, all the evacuees are at 183 PPS in Kelantan, Selangor, Pahang, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan.

In SELANGOR, the total number of victims had decreased to 11,864 at 61 PPS this morning compared with 15,354 at 81 PPS last night.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis has advised the public not to burn their flood waste.

He said yesterday, the department received a call to put out a fire fuelled by flood waste such as damaged furniture at 5.50pm and so far two cases had been recorded around Kapar, Klang.

In PAHANG, 16,579 victims are still being sheltered at 119 PPS, as of this morning.

The districts still affected by the floods are Bentong, Temerloh, Bera, Maran, Kuantan and Pekan.

The publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website reported that several rivers, namely Sungai Pahang in Lubuk Paku, Maran and Sungai Bera in Bera have dropped to warning level and are showing a downward trend.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in several places in Kuantan and Pekan, while the weather in other districts is expected to be favourable this morning.

In KELANTAN, the number of evacuees dropped to 378 victims from 127 families, as of 7am today, compared to 470 people from 153 families last night, at 249 PPS this afternoon, involving two PPS in the Pasir Mas district.

The PPS are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh and SK Gual Periok.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department’s official Info Banjir portal reported that no major rivers in Kelantan were at the danger level, with only one river at the warning level, namely Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas.

In MELAKA, the number of victims remained at 26 people from eight families, as at 8am.

Melaka Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said only one PPS is still operating, namely at SK Penghulu Benteng in Jasin.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, state APM director Lt Kol (PA) Mohd Syukri Madnor said the number of victims dropped slightly to 128 people from 37 families, compared to 132 people from 38 last night and they are being housed at three PPS in Jelebu. – Bernama