Floods: Death toll at 48, five still missing – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 27): The death toll due to the floods in the country is at 48 people thus far, while five people are still missing, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said Selangor remained the state with the highest number of deaths, with 25 victims, followed by Pahang (20) and Kelantan (three).

“The victims in Selangor involved 17 men and eight women and in Pahang the victims were 14 men, four women and two boys,” he said in a statement today.

In Kelantan, the victims were two men and a girl. – Bernama