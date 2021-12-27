Ling urges assemblymen to use some funds in squatter areas

MIRI (Dec 27): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling has suggested that some of the funding allocated to assemblymen should be used to repair facilities in squatter areas.

Ling made the suggestion after a visit to several squatters here recently.

“Our assemblymen have allocation. I hope the allocation can be used to repair and improve their (squatters) situation,” he said.

According to him, the environment of squatter areas was not conducive for living as they do not have basic facilities such as electricity, clean water supply as well as proper drainage system.

He also highlighted other problems faced by the squatters such as damaged wooden bridges connecting houses built near a river.

As a strong government, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is seen as able to take care of the welfare of families in squatter areas, he opined.

He said the government should be able to provide electricity and clean water supplies on temporary basis until the families are relocated to a proper settlement area.

“I believe this request is not too much. They (GPS) should implement this on humanitarian basis. This must be done,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Ling disclosed that DAP Miri will remain committed in serving the community here including those in squatter areas.

Last Friday, he was accompanied by DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak chairman Peter Hee in distributing Christmas contributions to families in squatter areas here.

They also presented Christmas presents to children there. The presents were sponsored by party members.

“We distribute these gifts and present as a way to share joy and happiness, especially with the children, as they are our country’s future hope,” Ling said.