Longhouse folk’s quick action saves Rumah Kasit in Balingian from being ravaged by flames

SIBU (Dec 27): Quick action by the folk of Rumah Kasit at Sungai Liuk in Balingian saved their longhouse and property from being ravaged by flames last night.

The longhouse folk used four units of portable fire extinguishers to extinguish the fire at the kitchen of one of the units (bilik) in the longhouse.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operation centre, a distress call on the fire was received at 7.38pm.

A team of firemen from Mukah fire station were immediately despatched to the scene which was located some 52 kilometres (km) away.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the firemen found that the fire at the kitchen of a unit (bilik) of the longhouse had been completely extinguished.

“The longhouse folk used four units of portable fire extinguishers to put out the fire.

“Firemen inspected the site to ensure there was no more danger arising from the fire that had been put out,” the spokesperson said today.

The operation ended at around 3am today.