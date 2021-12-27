Malaysia racks up another 19 deaths from Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 27): Nineteen more people died in Malaysia from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data updated at midnight.

With this, the country’s cumulative deaths from Covid-19 stand at 31,334.

According to the CovidNow website, three of the 19 were brought-in-dead.

Terengganu had the highest fatality rate with 32 deaths per one million people. This was followed by Perak with 24 deaths per one million people and Penang with 22 deaths per one million people.

The national average for deaths currently stands at 11 per one million people. Nine states recorded lower averages. They are Kelantan (10), Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur (nine each), Johor (eight), Selangor (six), Sabah (five), Melaka (three) and Sarawak (one).

Labuan is the only state or federal territory that recorded zero deaths.

Almost three quarters of the latest deaths recorded (72.8 per cent) were those aged above 60. In comparison, 22.2 per cent involved those between the ages of 18 and 59.

New infections

The MoH also updated its data on daily Covid-19 cases by state.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 2,649 new cases, with Selangor recording the highest daily infections with 663 cases.

This was followed by Johor with 330 new cases, Kelantan (295), Penang (243), Pahang (161), Perak and Terengganu (149 each), Kedah (139), Melaka (128), Kuala Lumpur (123), Negri Sembilan (111), and Sabah (105).

Putrajaya recorded 15 new cases, Perlis (10) and Labuan (four).

The total cumulative number of cases in Malaysia is now 2,734,165. – Malay Mail