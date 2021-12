KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 27): The Ministry of Health logged 2,757 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the cumulative tally to 2,743,936 since the pandemic began.

The latest number is 21 cases fewer compared to yesterday’s 2,778 new infections.

The ministry reported 2,589 new cases in a single day, the first time the national figure fell below the 3,000 mark since early May. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME