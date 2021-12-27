MP says sad to see Welfare Dept defending Rina Harun’s waterjet ‘antics’

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 27): Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said she was disappointed with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) for defending Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun over a video of her power-washing drains, saying it has tarnished its own image by associating with the minister’s “antics”.

Last night, the department issued a clarification to explain that the women, family and community development minister was power-washing bird and lizard droppings, after Malaysians mocked her for seemingly hosing down already-clean drains.

“I am sad to see JKM fervently defending the minister’s antics. I know many JKM officers dedicated to their roles. Many work very hard.

“But the minister’s antics have demeaned the JKM officers. It is not fair to them,” said the former women, family and community development deputy minister.

Yesterday, a video of Rina power-washing the clear drains at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Salak Tinggi relief centre was shared online, leading to Malaysians accusing the minister of putting up a show in supporting flood relief efforts.

This forced JKM to issue a clarification last night, in which it said it has requested the minister assist in the removal of stubborn bird and lizard droppings at the location.

It claimed the minister was acting on its request when she used the power washer to hose down the drains.

The department also said that the minister had helped to rearrange chairs and tables at the school. – Malay Mail