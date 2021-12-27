New school session in Sarawak should start from Jan 2 as state not affected by floods, says DAP man

MIRI (Dec 27): The upcoming new school session in Sarawak should begin as originally scheduled from Jan 2, 2022 onwards as the state is not affected by floods, opined a former educationist Marcus Hugo Matu Lejau.

“Unlike some of the states in Peninsular Malaysia which are badly affected by the recent floods, Sarawak is not affected at all. Therefore the school term should begin as (initially) scheduled.

“Unless if the teachers who have gone back to the Peninsular Malaysia for the school holidays are affected by the floods, then maybe the Education Department may consider the postponement as announced by the education minister,” he said when contacted today.

On Friday (Dec 24) Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the new term will be postponed to Jan 9, 2022, for schools in Group A and Jan 10, 2022, for schools in Group B.

States in Group A comprise Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, while Group B states are Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Federal Territoris of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

The term was initially scheduled to begin from Jan 2 onwards.