No quarantine for fully vaccinated Malaysian visitors

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 27): From December 28 until further notice, Malaysians traveling from Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Labuan on a social visit to Sabah must be fully vaccinated and need not undergo quarantine on arrival in the state.

State Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said they are however required to fill out the eHealth Declaration Form prior to their departure and attach proof of their fully vaccinated status during the risk assessment test by health officials at the entry point to the state.

Those who are not vaccinated or have not completed their vaccination must undergo a Covid-19 test at an accredited clinic or laboratory and produce a negative test result on arrival at the gateway to Sabah.

Teenagers must have received at least one dose of vaccine while children under 12 must be accompanied by parents or guardians who are fully vaccinated, he said, adding that those who are not vaccinated due to health reasons must produce a medical report verified by a registered medical practitioner.

For domestic and foreign investors visiting Sabah on the invitation of the state government, they must produce a copy of the invitation and also the necessary documentation required by the Malaysian Immigration Department.

The group must not be more than 10 people and must obtain the special entry approval from the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee (Covid-19) prior to their departure.

Foreign investors must also first obtain the MyTravelPass from the Malaysian Immigration Department, he said, adding that risk assessment will be conducted at the entry point to Sabah.

For travelers in possession of the MyKAS Sabah and IMM13 Sabah, they must ensure that their documents and the travel period stated in the Immigration’s travel exemption letter are valid.

On the conditions for students in public and private higher learning institutes, Masidi said they are similar to those required of domestic travelers to enter Sabah with the addition that they must have a valid student pass issued by the Malaysian Immigration Department.

For new students, other than the student pass, they must also show the offer letter from the public and private higher learning institutes in Sabah while for foreign students, these documents are required with the addition of a visa to enter Malaysia for those from countries that require it.

All students must not only be fully vaccinated but also have passed the period required for their immunity to build up, he said.

Masidi added all travelers from the 11 countries listed by the State Government will only be allowed to continue their journey to Sabah after completing a compulsory seven-day quarantine in Kuala Lumpur.

The countries are the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Norway, France, Canada, Denmark, Nigeria, United States, India and Pakistan.

Foreign nationals who do not have a special exemption to enter Sabah must also apply for permission from the Chief Minister’s Department (Internal Security Division) to enter the state.

Meanwhile the daily cases reported in the state remained stable although there was an increase of 17 cases from 108 on Sunday to 125 on Monday.

Tuaran and Kota Kinabalu both recorded 23 cases each while Kota Belud and Ranau each recorded 19 and eight cases respectively.

So far only Tuaran, Kota Kinabalu and Kota Belud have recorded daily cases in double digits while no new cases were reported in eight districts.

Out of 125 patients, 121 are in categories 1 and 2, two in category 3 and one in category 4. There is still one case under evaluation by the state Health Department.

Masidi said that two fatalities were reported, one each in Tawau and Tenom.

He also said that there were six imported cases, three from Saudi Arabia and one each from the United Arab Emirates, Brunei Darussalam and Taiwan while the Bahtera Kinabalu cluster recorded nine new cases.