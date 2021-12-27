Practice standard hygiene to keep Leptospirosis at bay, MoH urges flood victims

KUCHING (Dec 27): People who are affected by floods are urged to practise standard hygiene to keep Leptospirosis at bay.

The Ministry of Health (MoH), via an infographic shared on the State Health Department’s official Facebook page today, said Leptospirosis can be caused by the urine of mammals such as rats, dogs, cats, horses, pigs, cattle and goats.

“Coming into contact with contaminated water or consume contaminated food and water can cause one to be infected with leptospirosis.

“To prevent such infection, do not play with or wade through flood waters. Cover any wound on your hands or legs with a plaster or necessary dressing while doing cleaning,” advised MoH.

The ministry also reminded the community to clear the waste and keep their housing environment hygienic to avoid seeing their home being turned into a breeding ground for rats.

It said it is equally important for people to manage food waste properly.

Individuals who are infected with Leptospirosis will have signs such as a fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhoea, jaundice, stomachache, red eyes and dark-coloured urine.

MoH advised those showing these symptoms to seek treatment immediately.

It added that Leptospirosis, if left untreated, can lead to complications such as meningitis, bleeding in the lungs, heart failure and kidney damage.

“Prevent Leptospirosis after flooding. Know the causes of infection, the ways of infection and the prevention measures. Put your health first,” said the department in the social media post.

Last Thursday, MetMalaysia Sarawak director Haburi Hamdan advised the public to make the necessary preparations for possible floods and landslides.

He said continuous rain had been forecast in the state from today until Wednesday (Dec 27 to 29), particularly along the western side of Sarawak due to the monsoon surge.