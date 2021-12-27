Property prices expected to rise 20% next year

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 27): Property prices are expected to increase up to 20 per cent next year as the cost of building materials doubled.

WSG Group managing director Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen said logistics, steel bars and cement now cost twice as much, which inevitably driven up construction costs.

“Property prices are going to rise between 10 and 20 per cent next year.”

When the company first launched Tower C and D of The Palm Condominium, the price of residential unit was RM260,000 onwards, followed by Tower A from RM320,000 and Tower B from RM360,000.

Tower A, C and D have been completed while Tower B is under construction and expected to obtain occupancy certificate (OC) in June 2022.

She said Tower E, which would be launched in 2023, would likely be priced from RM400,000 onwards.

Hence, Susan urged buyers to seize the 10 per cent discount for Tower B of The Palm Condominium before the offer end at the end of December, in tandem with the government’s Home Ownership Campaign (HOC).

She said Tower B is 18-storey high with 140 units in total, 100 units or 70 per cent of which have been sold.

She said The Palm Condominium offered favourable return on investment for buyers as its monthly rental could go as high as RM1,500.

“The location of The Palm Condominium is also near to Kota Kinabalu city and Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA).

“Residents can also enjoy the facilities at the condominium, including swimming pool, multipurpose hall, indoor badminton court and gymnasium among others.”

In addition, she said the spacious condominium units and wide corridors made The Palm Condominium an ideal home.

She said at WSG Group’s 2022 Chinese New Year Lion Dance Tea Party at The Palm Condominium Show Gallery here on Sunday.

On another note, Susan said the United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK) was gearing up for the Dragon, Unicorn and Lion Dance Festival, which will be held at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on January 15, 2022.

To make sure the event runs smoothly, she has invited Lee Kiong and Nan Bang lion dance troupes for a warm-up performance at the show gallery yesterday as these two teams would be performing high pole lion dance for the guest of honour, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, on that day.

In conjunction with the festival, USCCAKK will also organizing the Chinese Cultural Village Exhibition at SICC foyer.

Also present were WSG Group directors Datuk Wong Ten An, Vanessa Wong, Melissa Wong and Jonathan Wong.