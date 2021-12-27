Social activist: Don’t be complacent about Omicron variant especially during festive season

KUCHING (Dec 27): Social activist Voon Shiak Ni supports the call made by Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah for Sarawakians to be vigilant and adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19 prevention during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

She concurred with the Bukit Saban assemblyman that Sarawakians should not be complacent about the Covid-19 Omicron variant during this festive season, especially since Omicron cases have already been detected in Sarawak.

Voon added that what was more concerning was the detection of a local transmission a mere few days ago.

“Records around the world have seen an aggressive surge in the Omicron variant infections over the past few weeks. As the variant is still new, and apart from the fact that it is more contagious, a lot is yet to be known about the variant and its impact.

“So, it is of urgency that people need to heed the call to take extra care to contain the spread of infections to prevent the scenario of a sudden surge in new cases after the festive season that may push our hospital systems to breaking point. It will be too late by then,” she said in a statement today.

Voon pointed out that studies have shown the Omicron variant transmits the same way as the Delta and other variants.

“So the same SOP is needed to prevent the transmission,” she added.

She also observed that locals are seemingly more complacent now, with supermarkets and beaches being crowded and full as people celebrate their year-end vacation or doing their New Year shopping.

“Even though most of us are wearing face masks in public, it is also not uncommon to see people mingling and chatting away without face masks at dinner tables in public and drinking spots.

“People are indeed more complacent now — I earnestly wish to remind everyone that we are still living in the pandemic and now with a more contagious Omicron variant.

“I urge everyone to be extra careful and to remind our friends and families to do the same,” she said.

She also advised those eligible to go for booster shots for more protection against Covid-19.

In his Christmas message, Uggah had said complacency or ‘tak apa’ attitude should not set in even though there were fewer and fewer Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions now in the state.

As such, he called on those returning to celebrate with their loved ones in rural areas to keep adhering to SOPs such as physical distancing and wearing face masks.