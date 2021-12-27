Social Welfare Dept clarifies Rina Harun was involved in flood clean-up efforts

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 27): The Social Welfare Department (JKM) last night clarified the viral issue involving Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

JKM, in a statement, said Rina was not only involved in cleaning the floor at Sekolah Kebangsaan Salak Tinggi relief centre but she was also getting her hands dirty in cleaning up and arranging other logistics at the school.

“JKM, as the department that manages the operation had requested Datuk Seri Rina’s assistance to clean up bird dropping stains that were difficult to get rid of before.

“Since the waterjet machine was already there, Datuk Seri Rina accepted the request and did the work with an open heart,” the statement read.

JKM said that Rina, along with Keluarga Malaysia volunteers, had also cleaned up and rearranged the tables and chairs in the classrooms in preparation for the upcoming school session.

According to JKM, Rina also helped to pack away the tents used by the flood victims for future use.

“JKM feels that it is unfair for netizens to make accusations and belittle the efforts and involvement of Datuk Seri Rina in this clean-up operation,” it said.

The department also encouraged more people to take part in the post-flood operation as part of Keluarga Malaysia volunteers instead of creating and spreading useless provocations. – Bernama