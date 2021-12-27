Temporary market for Tiong Hua Road hawkers completed

SIBU (Dec 27): Tiong Hua Road market hawkers are expected to move into the newly completed temporary market at Jalan Chew Siik Hiong here before the coming Lunar New Year, says Councillor Albert Tiang.

According to the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman, the single-storey steel structure is completed except for minor works like chain link fencing for standard operating procedure compliance, concrete toppings at pork stalls, front louvres, water and power supply.

“Our plan is for hawkers to move into this new temporary market before the coming Chinese New Year (CNY). Still subject to whether hawkers prefer before or after (CNY),” Tiang told The Borneo Post yesterday.

The new temporary market, which will house 34 hawkers currently trading under canopies behind Nur Sejahtera Clinic at Jalan Chew Siik Hiong, cost more than RM400,000 to build.

Tiong Hua Road market was sealed off after the council decided to demolish the unfit structure instead of rebuilding it, due to inadequate parking bays.