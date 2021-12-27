Travelers from 11 countries have to quarantine in KL

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 27): All travelers from the 11 countries listed by the State Government will only be allowed to continue their journey to Sabah after completing a compulsory seven-day quarantine in Kuala Lumpur.

The countries are the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Norway, France, Canada, Denmark, Nigeria, United States, India and Pakistan.

Foreign nationals who do not have a special exemption to enter Sabah must also apply for permission from the Chief Minister’s Department (Internal Security Division) to enter the state, said state Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Meanwhile the daily cases reported in the state remained stable although there was an increase of 17 cases from 108 on Sunday to 125 Monday.

Tuaran and Kota Kinabalu both recorded 23 cases each while Kota Belud and Ranau each recorded 19 and eight cases respectively.

So far only Tuaran, Kota Kinabalu and Kota Belud have recorded daily cases in double digits while no new case was reported in eight districts.

Out of 125 patients, 121 are in categories 1 and 2, two in category 3 and one in category 4. There is still one case under evaluation by the state Health Department.