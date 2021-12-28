Covid-19: Don’t let your guard down during holiday season, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 28): Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today reminded Malaysians not to let their guard down during this holidays season as Covid-19 and its variant are already circulating in the community.

Dr Noor Hisham also advised the public to stay at home if possible, avoid family gatherings if having symptoms and carry out RTK Ag self-test as well as get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“We have the tools now and the onus is on us to use the tools to slow down the infection,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook today.

He also pointed out the importance of striking the right balance between lives and livelihoods despite the surge of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the recent floods.

“Together we can make a big difference in controlling the spread of Covid-19 and facilitate our recovery plans,” he added. — Bernama