Covid-19: Malaysia records another 35 deaths, six more brought in dead

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 28): Malaysia recorded another 35 deaths related to Covid-19, including six brought-in-dead cases, in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

This puts the nation’s cumulative Covid-19 deaths at 31,369, including 6,334 brought-in-dead cases.

Selangor recorded the most deaths in the last 24 hours with 11, followed by Penang with five, Perak with four, Johor and Kuala Lumpur with three each, two each for Sabah and Kelantan, while Kedah, Melaka, and Pahang all recorded one death each.

Based on data on the CovidNow website, the nation’s average fatality rate remains at 11 cases per one million people in the last two weeks.

Terengganu remains the highest with 32 deaths per one million people in the last two weeks while Labuan recorded zero deaths in the same period.

Over 71 per cent of Covid-19 fatalities overall include those above the age of 60, with those above the age of 80 representing the biggest death by age group at 24.4 per cent.

Covid-19 infection

Malaysia also recorded 2,594 new infections yesterday, with 42,917 active cases currently.

Of these, 84 per cent (36,052) were in home quarantine, 7.2 per cent (3,071) were being treated in quarantine centres while another 8.1 per cent (3,497) were hospitalised.

Currently, there are 297 patients being treated in intensive care units while 169 required ventilators. — Malay Mail