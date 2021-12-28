Covid-19: Malaysia’s new cases stay under 3,000 for third day in a row

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 28): Malaysia recorded 2,897 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, making it three days straight the number has been below 3,000, according to the Ministry of Health.

Yesterday, the nation recorded 2,757 cases while it was 2,778 cases the day before (December 26).

Earlier today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham also disclosed that Malaysia’s infectivity rate (Rt) was 0.93 as of December 27, a steady increase since the 0.89 from December 24, 2021.

The effective reproduction number or Rt of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia is an indicator of how fast the disease is spreading. – Malay Mail

