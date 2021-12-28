Covid-19: Sarawak’s daily cases dip to 19 cases

KUCHING (Dec 28): Sarawak today recorded 19 new Covid-19 cases, of which 18 were asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“From the 18, 15 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and three in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“There were no cases in Category 3 or 4, but there was one case in Category 5 (lung infection and requiring ventilator),” said the committee in its daily Covid-19 update.

To date, the cumulative tally of positive cases in Sarawak stands at 252,239.

No new clusters or fatalities from the coronavirus were reported in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, on the breakdown of new cases, SDMC said that eight were recorded in Kuching while five were reported in Bintulu and two in Sibu.

There was one case each in Lawas, Mukah, Selangau and Sebauh.

The other districts did not record any new cases for the day.