Dept ready to carry out relief, evacuation operations in identified locations, says S’wak director

KUCHING (Dec 28): The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has identified 349 locations in the state that are considered flood-prone areas.

Its director Datu Khirudin Drahman said Sibu has the highest number of areas at risk of flooding at 90, followed by Miri (78), Kota Samarahan (61), Kuching (54), Limbang (30), Sri Aman (23) and Bintulu (13).

“Apart from these areas, Bomba is also always ready to deploy personnel and assets to areas where floods are not expected,” he said when contacted.

In this regard, he urged the public to cooperate with all agencies involved in flood operations, especially when instructed to evacuate to safer places.

According to Khirudin, Bomba personnel who are at flood sites have the authority to issue instructions on the spot without having to wait for approval from Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB).

“The decision depends on the situation at the location to facilitate the rescue of the victims to be done immediately. This was decided during a meeting held with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) last Friday.

“If the situation requires residents in an area to be evacuated, then (Bomba) officers can issue immediate instructions,” he said.

Khirudin also said that Bomba air assets will be activated to launch operations to provide assistance to flood victims should continuous rain occurs in the state.

He said Bomba helicopters will be mobilised to facilitate the evacuation of critical victims to a safer place.

“These assets will also facilitate the operation of delivering food items to the victims if the road connection is cut off due to the floods.

“Apart from that, the helicopter assets are also ready to be mobilised in the mission to provide assistance to flood victims.”

On the temporary evacuation centres (PPS), he said each centre requires a base to facilitate the delivery of essential items to the victims.

“It is one of the methods that we (Bomba) have identified so that immediate assistance can be sent to them (victims) properly,” he said.

He also said Bomba Sarawak has frozen the leave of all officers and personnel in preparation for possible floods in the state.

The Malaysia Meteorological Department had last week issued a continuous rain forecast for east Johor, east Sabah and western Sarawak from Dec 27 till Dec 30 due to a monsoonal surge.