Dr Sim hints at new state Cabinet announcement, swearing-in to take place in January

KUCHING (Dec 28): Batu Kawah assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has hinted that the announcement and swearing-in ceremony of the new state Cabinet will take place sometime in January next year.

He, however, did not give a specific date for the state Cabinet members to take their oath before Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

With only a few days left before the New Year, it is likely for the announcement of the new state Cabinet and swearing-in ceremony to take place on the first working week of 2022 which is less than a month after the 12th State Election on Dec 18.

In a Facebook post last night, Dr Sim said he would for the time being personally render his services as a local assemblyman even without financial remunerations or official position while waiting for the new state Cabinet to be announced.

“I will continue to help out privately as a YB (assemblyman) and as a practising medical expert to the SDMC (State Disaster Management Committee) and multi-agency teams on floods, Covid-19, and rabies.

“This is even without financial remunerations or an official position as we are waiting for the swearing-in of the Cabinet in January by His Excellency Governor of Sarawak,” he added.

Dr Sim was one of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates who won in the recently concluded state election, as the alliance swept to power by winning 76 of the 82 seats on Dec 18.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president retained Batu Kawah for the second term, this time with a higher majority compared to 2016.

The gains made by SUPP, which now has 13 seats making them the second biggest component in GPS, has led to speculations that Dr Sim will be appointed as a Deputy Chief Minister representing the Chinese community.

He was previously Minister of Local Government and Housing in the previous Cabinet.

Under the State Constitution, the composition of the state Cabinet shall consist of the chief minister and 10 ministers. However there is no limit as to the number of assistant ministers to be appointed.

There are currently two vacant posts in the state Cabinet, following the passing of Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing and the stepping down of Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong who did not seek re-election.

Talks are rife that Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing would be appointed to a minister’s post after winning the Dudong seat in the recently concluded state election.

This may however affect his current position as Prime Minister’s ministerial-level Special Envoy to China. Tiong is also Bintulu MP.

There are talks that a new ministry overseeing human resources could be set up. While the number of ministers is limited to 10, a minister can be appointed to more than one portfolio.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim in his Facebook post urged the public to take heed of the weather forecast warning from the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) seriously due to the current monsoon season in Sarawak.

He pointed out that with the cooperation of all parties, they can help minimise the dangers of flood, reduce loss and damages to properties, and avoid any loss of life.

He also commended the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Sarawak for the river clearance and deepening works carried out throughout the year.

He also shared photos of him checking in on flood-prone villages in Batu Kawah constituency, as well as their preparation for floods.

MetMalaysia in its latest forecast had said continuous rain is expected to occur in western Sarawak (from Kuching Division to Mukah Division) from Dec 29 to Dec 31.