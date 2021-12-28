Duo pleads guilty to drug abuse charge, fined by Kuching court

KUCHING (Dec 28): A 23-year-old man was fined RM2,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday in default four months in jail after he pleaded guilty to abusing drugs.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali also ordered accused Adam Pui Tze Lit to undergo two years of police supervision.

Pui was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 with consuming amphetamine and methamphetamine two years ago.

The charge, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, and to be placed under police supervision for a period of up to three years.

Pui had tested positive for the drugs at the Kuching District Narcotics Crime Investigation Division (NCID) office at 4.17pm on July 31, 2019.

Meanwhile in the same court, self-employed Zulkarnine Ali, 35, of Kampung Pulo Ulu here also pleaded guilty to a charge of abusing drugs.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah imposed a fine of RM2,400 on the accused in default four months’ imprisonment.

Zulkarnine was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 with abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine. He was tested positive at the Kuching District NCID office at about 5.10pm on Nov 22, 2013.

ASP Rogayah Rosli prosecuted both cases while the two accused were not represented.