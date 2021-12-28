Fighting tourney selection ground for SEA Games

KUCHING (Dec 28): The recent Sarawak Fighting Championships (SFC) held at the Sarawak Foundation Complex served as one of the platforms to select athletes for next year’s SEA Games in Vietnam.

This was revealed by Persatuan Muaythai Negeri Sarawak (PMNS) president Jumaat Ibrahim who said the state body was informed by Persatuan Muaythai Malaysia (PMM) to look for athletes to undergo preliminary screening to represent the country at the biennial Games.

“PMM is drawing up a plan to evaluate state athletes who are interested in being screened and listed under the preliminary list of muaythai and kickboxing athletes for the 2022 Vietnam SEA Games.

“They suggested that the PMNS hold a ‘sparring’ session for the first selection to select athletes who have the potential to represent the country.

“Therefore, the PMNS has used this SFC to hold a ‘sparring’ session for those who are interested,” he said and assured that the selection was made carefully.

He expressed satisfaction over the “sparring” session held last Thursday at the Sarawak Foundation Complex which was coordinated by PMNS. It was evaluated by the chief referee Borhan Budong and Rosli Yaakop as the head of the SEA Games 2022 Athlete Selection committee panel.

The SEA Games in Vietnam, which will be held next May, will feature muaythai and kickboxing events.

The cost of sending athletes to the SEA Games is fully borne by the association and not by the National Sports Council or the Malaysian Olympic Council unless the athlete has world rankings and international achievements.